Cetera Advisors LLC Has $32.69 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,880 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $32,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $250.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $289.81.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

