Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 16,559 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,559 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

