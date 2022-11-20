Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,656 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $363.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.67 and a 200 day moving average of $360.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

