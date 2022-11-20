Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 39,317 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,317 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $35,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.