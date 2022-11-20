Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,194 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.64. 14,941,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,818,281. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $155.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.