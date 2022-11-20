Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $209.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $258.26.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.