Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AT&T by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after buying an additional 187,921 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in AT&T by 27.6% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 308,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 66,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

