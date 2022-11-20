Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $152.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.25. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

