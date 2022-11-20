Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cigna Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $319.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $331.05.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

