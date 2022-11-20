Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 461 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 154.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

