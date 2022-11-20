Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $138.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

