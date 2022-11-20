Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Cut by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250,306 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 3.6% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $58,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $107,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.99. 7,661,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,151,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

