Chia Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Chia has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Chia coin can now be bought for $30.24 or 0.00189100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $172.60 million and $4.39 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.99 or 0.28671892 BTC.

Chia Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,707,581 coins and its circulating supply is 5,707,771 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

