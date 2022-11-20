Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,788,998 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,651,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788,998 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $149,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Coty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 478,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 717,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Coty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coty to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.77 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

