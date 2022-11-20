Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,504,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 473,093 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $268,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648,324 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,591,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2,647.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,307,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.