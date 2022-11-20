Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,294,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,120 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.45% of Unity Software worth $158,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $34.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Unity Software to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.06.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,831 shares of company stock worth $836,315 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

