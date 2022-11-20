Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,420,604 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 60,588 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Performance Food Group worth $249,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $12,089,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,102.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 616,533 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 565,264 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 219,410 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,662 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,564,396 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,931,000 after purchasing an additional 241,560 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

