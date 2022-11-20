Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 199,985 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.99% of Etsy worth $184,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.61.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,563.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $433,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,563.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.03.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

