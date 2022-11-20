Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $224,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after buying an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS opened at $148.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.00. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

