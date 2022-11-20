Cohen Lawrence B Purchases 2,617 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.9% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

BAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. 32,041,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,698,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

