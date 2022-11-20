CoinLoan (CLT) Price Reaches $12.25 on Major Exchanges

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $12.25 or 0.00073962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $61.27 million and approximately $194,109.09 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.69 or 0.08380118 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00555342 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,797.00 or 0.28926875 BTC.

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

