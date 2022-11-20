Compound 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.21 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. Compound has a total market cap of $283.66 million and $12.21 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $39.03 or 0.00236099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00117929 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00051781 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00059021 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.70649232 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $9,678,133.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

