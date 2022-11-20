Compound Market Capitalization Achieves $281.70 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $38.76 or 0.00233752 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $281.70 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00118063 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00051161 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00059365 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.70649232 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $9,678,133.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

