CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.