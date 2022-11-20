Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.78 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.71 or 0.00058563 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and $80.38 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00075690 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023033 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

