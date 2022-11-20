Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.78 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.71 or 0.00058563 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and $80.38 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00075690 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000407 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009940 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023033 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001441 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005141 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000132 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
