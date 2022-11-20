Cronos (CRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30.43 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $30.43 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00075093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00057721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022559 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

