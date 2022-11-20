Crypto International One Day Volume Tops $262,362.46 (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Crypto International has a market cap of $3.13 billion and $262,362.46 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto International has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00003201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.90 or 0.08321043 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00506332 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,693.73 or 0.28826257 BTC.

Crypto International Profile

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.57071533 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $317,347.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

