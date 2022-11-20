cVault.finance Price Tops $5,542.33 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $5,542.33 or 0.33681276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $55.42 million and $68,537.35 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

