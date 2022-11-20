Dero (DERO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $73,123.96

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.03 or 0.00024320 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $52.58 million and $73,123.96 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,573.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00372288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00026005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00113153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00797146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00636717 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00233838 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,044,891 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

