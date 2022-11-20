eCash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.21 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. eCash has a total market cap of $542.17 million and approximately $54.21 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,049.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.58 or 0.00639157 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00234719 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00056836 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000706 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,231,210,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
