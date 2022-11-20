Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Ellington Financial worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 21.09 and a quick ratio of 21.09. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -151.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.