Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,009,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,591,606 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.68% of Energy Transfer worth $209,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,916,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,346,000 after purchasing an additional 464,817 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,358,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,079,000 after purchasing an additional 623,200 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,642,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,423,000 after purchasing an additional 354,602 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

