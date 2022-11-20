EOS Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, EOS has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $937.36 million and approximately $112.16 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00005384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005973 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004684 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005537 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000729 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,747,303 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

