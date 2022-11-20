ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0084

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $29.03 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,258.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010499 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00021441 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00229332 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00856141 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $33.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

