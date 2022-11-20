Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. ShockWave Medical accounts for approximately 2.5% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. CWM LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.78. 314,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,093. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 1.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.89.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $733,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.21, for a total transaction of $321,431.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,670,282.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $733,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,450 shares of company stock worth $16,124,449. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

