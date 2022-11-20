FidoMeta 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.92 (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. FidoMeta has a market cap of $150.13 million and $4.92 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FidoMeta has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01001078 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars.

