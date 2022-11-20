First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.11. 462,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,194. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.