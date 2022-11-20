First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Bought by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs accounts for 2.0% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Truadvice LLC owned approximately 0.48% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BUFR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. 153,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,963. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00.

