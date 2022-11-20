First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,238 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.49% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $38,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 72,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

