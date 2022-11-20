First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stock Position Raised by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 266,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,283. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

