Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 689,874 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $817,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 20.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $720.61. 626,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,263. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $939.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $625.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,067,231 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

