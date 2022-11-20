Franklin Resources Inc. Has $697.79 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,906,214 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 114,952 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Adobe worth $697,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.86. 3,421,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,132. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

