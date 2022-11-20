Franklin Resources Inc. Has $763.30 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,578,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 220,951 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Union Pacific worth $763,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,395,808,000 after buying an additional 183,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $912,791,000 after buying an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $901,214,000 after buying an additional 85,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.58. 2,499,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

