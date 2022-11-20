Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,830 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $632,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Novartis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Novartis by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.70. 2,258,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.06. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.