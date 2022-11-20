Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 39,757 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Mastercard worth $1,892,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

MA traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.69. 2,737,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

