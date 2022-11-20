Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,972,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,224 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,429,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.91. 1,257,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,076. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

