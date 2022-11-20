Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,872,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 122,956 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,232,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.30. 9,028,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,767,311. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

