Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,176,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 272,332 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.37% of Stryker worth $1,029,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.61. 1,447,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.99 and its 200 day moving average is $214.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

