Frax 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.75 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Frax has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $10.75 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00006123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,177,827,327 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

