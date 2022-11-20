FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Position Reduced by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC owned 0.16% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $6,007,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 632.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 52.1% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.4 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $38.43.

